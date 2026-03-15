One woman dead after Tupelo crash

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus woman died in a Saturday night car crash in Tupelo.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said Maia Murray, 28, from Columbus was killed in the two-car accident.

The accident happened on North Gloster Street in Tupelo on March 14.

Murray was a passenger in the vehicle.

Green said the second vehicle struck the vehicle Murray was traveling in, on her side.

Green tells WCBI that her deputy coroner responded to the scene around 10 p.m.

Murray was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Tupelo Police Department is also investigating the accident.

WCBI will keep you updated as we learn more about this fatal crash.

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