One woman dead and three children injured after a wreck in Monroe Co.

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – One woman has died, and three children were injured after a wreck in Monroe County.

Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley identified the victim as a 26-year-old Jakiya Smith.

According to reports, Smith was driving an SUV southbound on Highway 25 around 7:30 on Wednesday night when her vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree.

Smith was taken to North Mississippi Medical Center-Gilmore in Amory and was later taken to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, where she died from her injuries.

Three of Smith’s children were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Two were airlifted from the Monroe County Airport and taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson for treatment.

The third child was transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis.

The conditions of the children have not been released at this time.

The crash happened less than one mile away from Smith’s residence.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is leading the investigation into the crash.

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