Only getting hotter the rest of the week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures are only going to be getting hotter the last half of the week. Cloud coverage is holding off, staying light, while the humidity fills back into northern Mississippi.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Temperatures tonight are going to be mild and muggy. Overnight lows falling only into the middle 70s. Sky conditions will be staying mostly clear.

WEDNESDAY: Into the triple digits! The expected high temperature is heading towards 100 degrees for the middle of the week. A HEAT WARNING will be in place from 10AM to 8 PM, as the heat index is expected to be between 110-115 degrees. Light in and out cloud coverage will be seen during the afternoon, but not enough to provide relief from the direct sunlight. Low temps will be warm and in the upper 70s.

END OF WEEK: Continuing the brutal heat to the end of the week. High temperatures continue in the triple digits! Sky conditions will remain mainly clear, with only a few light clouds passing during the afternoon. Low temperatures overnight will be in the middle 70s.