Only two flags remain in the race to the final decision

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The state flag commission trims the choices again today with only two remaining.
Commissioners hoisted the remaining candidates on a flag pole today at the Old Capitol Museum in Jackson.
After seeing the flags flying in the air… The final two were selected.
Each of the designs include “In God We Trust.” One has a shield and the other has a magnolia.
The flag commission will make their final choice on September 2.
The winning design will go on ballots in November. If it passes by a majority vote, it will become the official state flag.
If not, the process will start over for a new design next November.