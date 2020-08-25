Only two flags remain in the race to the final decision

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The state flag commission trims the choices again today with only two remaining.

Commissioners hoisted the remaining candidates on a flag pole today at the Old Capitol Museum in Jackson.

- Advertisement -

After seeing the flags flying in the air… The final two were selected.

Each of the designs include “In God We Trust.” One has a shield and the other has a magnolia.

The flag commission will make their final choice on September 2.

The winning design will go on ballots in November. If it passes by a majority vote, it will become the official state flag.

If not, the process will start over for a new design next November.