Operation BBQ deploying to Oxford for disaster relief

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A charity that feeds people barbecue during disasters is headed to Oxford.

Operation BBQ Relief is deploying and will be feeding people tomorrow to bring a hot meal to those affected.

Operation BBQ Relief told WCBI it plans to feed around 5,000 people a day in the area.

OBR will be set up at Walmart, located at 2530 Jackson Avenue W.

The organization is setting up today and tomorrow and will start serving tomorrow night around 3:00 pm for dinner.

The organization said it will be serving for two weeks, January 30-February 13.

If you would like to volunteer, visit their website at operationbbqrelief.com/bbq.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.