Oren Dunn Museum And TPSD Join Forces For Backpack Drive

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Tupelo’s Oren Dunn Museum is partnering with the school district to collect backpacks for students.

New backpacks are being collected at the Oren Dunn Museum at Ballard Park. The Tupelo Public School District announced recently that it would provide school supplies to all students, and the museum’s curator wanted to do something to help students.

The backpack drive is expected to be a big help to many students and parents throughout the school district.

“A lot of families are stretched money wise and when you think about a ten or fifteen dollar backpack, you’re thinking what could maybe wind up being a good supper for a mom and her three kids,” said Leesha Faulkner, curator for the Oren Dunn Museum.

“It goes back to our ‘One Single Heartbeat’ philosophy and we live in a community that is so supportive of our schools and we’re so grateful for that,” said Gregg Ellis, spokesman for TPSD.

New backpacks can be dropped off at the Oren Dunn Museum through August the third. Classes start on August fourth for students.