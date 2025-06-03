Orthopaedic Institute of North MS to join forces with MSMOC

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Changes are coming to the Orthopaedic Institute of North Mississippi.

The nationally recognized orthopedic center in Tupelo is joining forces with Mississippi Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center.

While the organization plans to keep the same doctors, you can expect a rebrand under the banner of Mississippi Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center.

Oxford’s Ortho and Sports Medicine will also join the MSMOC team.

This merger will boast 32 doctors and 33 advanced practice providers at 18 locations, creating the largest

and most comprehensive network of orthopedic specialists in the state and one of the strongest in the

Southeast.

