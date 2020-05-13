Outdoor Zumba class held at Lowndes County park

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A sense of normalcy– that’s what park-goers were seeking Tuesday at the Lowndes County soccer complex.

For the first time in months, an in-person, outdoor Zumba class took place.

- Advertisement -

“Zumba is an exercise that uses Latin rhythms, but Mrs. Bonnie has incorporated a lot of current music so that it’s fun and current and hip,” said participant Kelly McKellar. “We can get outside and enjoy the fresh air. We have plenty of room to social distance so we can make sure we stay safe that way, and we get to see people. Of course, we’ll be careful and we might not be giving all the hugs that we would normally give, but we’ll have a good time.”

“We’re missing each other. I did try to do live streaming. It’s not the same. You don’t get to feel every body’s ambiance,” said instructor Bonnie Partridge.

“We’re going to make sure that we distance ourselves in between each other and the main thing about being out here at the park is we have the space to do that. You know, we want to maintain safety and all of that stuff,” said instructor Shannon Blevins.

“We will sweat and we will have fun,” said McKellar.

“The thing that I love most about Zumba is that it’s like a full-body workout all into one. You don’t realize all of the muscles and things, the different body parts that are actually worked out at the same time. Then you get to have fun with it too,” said Blevins.

“Zumba to me is a way to burn off calories, have fun. You do get a workout. For those like me that love to dance and love to move and love music, this is our forte,” said Partridge.

“Zumba is the only thing I’ve done for an extended amount of time. I’ve been doing Zumba now for about seven years, and it’s just fun,” said McKellar.

“I am just amazed at the outpouring of people that are here today,” said Blevins. “I think that we need to be mindful and of course be safe, but at the same time maintain some sort of normalcy, if you will, and this working out is one way we can do that, get to see each other, still distance of course, but get back to life. Fitness shouldn’t suffer because of everything that’s going on.”

The outdoor Zumba class will meet again at the Lowndes County soccer complex Tuesday, May 19 at 6 p.m.