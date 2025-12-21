Overnight and early morning rain

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Light rain will continue into the beginning of the week before a climb in temperatures takes us to the 70s!

SATURDAY NIGHT: Heavy clouds and comfortable overnight lows. Moisture has been building back in throughout the day. With the approach of another cold front, isolated to scattered light rain will be expected overnight. Temperatures will only drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

SUNDAY: Scattered rain will push South across the state throughout the morning and afternoon. Rain will dry out by the late afternoon. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 60s. Lows will continue in the middle 40s.

CHRISTMAS WEEK: Christmas week will start the way our weekend is ending. Low 60s with scattered rain through the day. There is going to be a temperature warm up this week, pushing into low to middle 70s! Going to be a great holiday to spend outdoors with friends and family!