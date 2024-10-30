Owners of C & Amp; w farm explain how they have benefited from tourism

CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI) -Animals, a hay maze, barrel rides, space jumps, and a swing set for kids, that’s what C & W Farms is all about, and with no rain the past couple of weeks, conditions have been just right for Fall family fun.

“We have had bigger crowds on the weekends that we have been open, we have had field trips that we have not had to reschedule, which we had to do that last year a few times because of the weather”, said Lynn Connor, Co-owner of C & W Farm. “It has been great that we have not had to try to reschedule and try to fit everyone in, since we have a short season.”

When it came to choosing a location for the farm, Co-owner of C & W Farms Lynn Connor said the thirty-acre pumpkin patch was the perfect spot.

“It is convenient for where we are at, and it is family land”, said Connor. “So, it was just kind of sentimental also, but we have room to grow and do more things that we want to do for years to come.”

With Children sliding down the slide, taking pictures, and having the time of their lives, Owner of C & W Farms Rick Connor said it is great to see the long hours that he and his wife have put in are making the farm a growing success.

“During the week, we get the school kids out here and do field trips”, said Rick Connor, Owner of C &W Farm. “On the weekends, their parents can bring them out here, and I like to see families together and kids getting outside and actually interacting with people, and I think it is good for our communities”

Although C & W Farms is only open during the Fall, Connor said there is something going on year ’round to make the farm a success.

“When it is not fall, we are taking care of the animals and the land, we are also doing birthday parties”, said Connor. “We are doing hay, and we start pumpkins in the middle of the year, so four months out of the year, I am planting, watering, and spraying pumpkins.”

This is the second year that C & W Farms has been open to the public, and despite having 400-500 people a weekend, the owner and co-owner of the farm said they are working on adding more, to ensure that everyone who attends, gets all of their money worth.

