Oxford case goes from “Missing Person” to “Murder”

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – The Jimmie “Jay” Lee case is no longer a missing persons case. It is now a homicide.

Oxford Police have arrested Sheldon Timothy Herrington, Junior of Grenada.

The 22 year old Herrington is being charged with Murder in the disappearance of Jimmie “Jay” Lee.

Lee was last seen at the Campus Walk Apartments in Oxford, Friday July 8th.

Law enforcement agencies are still working to locate Lee’s body.

Anyoe with information on the case should call Oxford Police at 662-232-2400, University Police at 662-915-7234, or Crime Stoppers at 662-234-8477.

Bond has not been set for Herrington.