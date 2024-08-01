Police: Two people walk out of Ackerman pawn shop with AR-15

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WCBI) – Police in Ackerman said two people walked into a pawn shop and walked out with an assault rifle.

These are photos released by Ackerman PD.

In the photos, you can see the pair standing at the counter of the pawn shop.

A few minutes later you can see the male subject in the picture walk out of Guns-n-Roses pawn shop with an AR-15.

They left in a white or silver pickup truck.

If anyone knows this couple, please contact the Ackerman Police Department at (662)285-3600 or Crimestoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1(800)773-8477.

