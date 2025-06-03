Deadly house fire claims the lives of three people in Louisville

The victims were one adult and two juveniles.

LOUISVILLE, MISS. (WCBI) – A deadly house fire claims the lives of three people in Louisville.

The fire happened Monday morning around 10 am. on Brooksville Road.

Louisville Fire Chief Robert Hutto told WCBI the house was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived on the scene.

Two of the victims died at the scene.

One victim was taken by Emergency Medical Services to the hospital and later flown to Jackson, where they died from their injuries.

The fire is still under investigation by the State Fire Marshall’s Office.

Betheden and East Winston volunteer fire departments assisted at the scene.

