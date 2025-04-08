Man faces capital murder for allegedly killing an infant in Lee Co.

LEE COUTNY, Miss. (WCBI) – An infant is dead, and a man is facing a capital murder charge in connection to the death.

On March 11, Lee County Deputies were dispatched to County Road 681 in Saltillo for a medical emergency involving an unresponsive infant.

When they got there, medical crews were already on the scene and preparing to take the child to North Mississippi Medical Center.

Hospital staff later notified law enforcement that the 3-month-old identified as Asher Wells had sustained injuries consistent with abusive head trauma.

Due to the severity of his condition, the child was airlifted to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital for further treatment.

On March 13, the child died due to his injuries, without ever regaining consciousness.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Child Protective Services began a joint investigation.

