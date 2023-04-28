Oxford kicks off 26th annual Double Decker Arts Festival

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s a two-day celebration of music, food, and the arts in Oxford.

The 26th annual Double Decker Arts Festival kicked off Friday morning downtown with exhibits.

There will be a concert tonight starting at 6:15.

The fun continues tomorrow with more music all day – plus dozens of food and art vendors.

There will also be a Kid’s Zone with rides and games.

The event was inspired by the Double Decker bus that Oxford imported from England in 1994.

It is free and open to the public.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter