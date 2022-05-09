Oxford man accused of going on shopping spree on someone else’s tab

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oxford man is accused of going on a shopping spree and running up other people’s credit card bills.

The investigation began Thursday May 5th when Oxford Police got a report of a stolen credit card being used at a business on West Jackson Avenue.

Investigators identified Ladarius Blacksire as a suspect.

By the time they caught up with Blackshire, they report he had been using multiple stolen credit card numbers, and had run up around $7,000 in fraudulent purchases.

Blackshire is charged with 21 counts of Credit Card Fraud.

His bond was set at $40,000.