Oxford man sentenced for trafficking of a child

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oxford man will spend over a decade in prison for trafficking an underage girl.

Edward Daniels was sentenced 15 years in prison for trafficking of a child by force, fraud, or coercion Thursday afternoon. He will also have five years of supervised release.

Daniels pled guilty to the charge in May of this year.

He was arrested back in March of 2018 during a traffic stop where officers learned a passenger in Daniels’ car was a runaway.

Further investigation determined Daniels was operating a prostitution ring with the runaway and other victims.

Local, state and federal law enforcement helped in the investigation.