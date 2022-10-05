Oxford murder suspect files lawsuit for illegal imprisonment

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Tim Herrington has filed a lawsuit against the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department for illegal imprisonment.

This reporting is according to Memphis CBS affiliate WREG-TV.

Herrington is charged with the first-degree murder of the University of Mississippi graduate Jimmie “Jay” Lee.

Lee disappeared on July 8th. He was last seen leaving Campus Walk Apartments in Oxford. Investigators believed he was at the Molly Bar Trails Apartments at the time of his disappearance.

Herrington was arrested on July 22 and is currently in the Lafayette County Jail without bond.

Testimony from investigators during a bond hearing indicated surveillance videos captured Herrington leaving the Molly Bar Trails Apartments. They believe he drove Lee’s car to the complex and left it there.

They also said cadaver dogs alerted officers to the possibility of a body in the area when they searched his apartment, personal vehicle, and work truck.

According to the lawsuit, there was no confession, admission, and no physical or direct evidence present at the time that implied Herrington’s involvement in Lee’s disappearance.

A hearing date has not been set.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter