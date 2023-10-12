Oxford police ask for public’s locating missing person

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Oxford police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing person.

Canadian citizen, Brandon Sawyer, was last seen on Sunday, October 8.

He was headed north on Highway 7.

Sawyer is 21 years old, 6 feet tall and 185 pounds.

He was driving a tan, 2007 Chevy Impala with a Canadian license plate: CXWN193.

If you have seen Brandon Sawyer, or know where he may be, call the Oxford Police Department.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter