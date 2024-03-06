Oxford shooting suspect arrested; Police allegedly find drugs

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Oxford police arrested a suspect in a shooting that left one man in critical condition.

Monday, Oxford police were called to a parking lot at the Links Apartments for a reported gunshot victim.

While some officers were administering emergency first aid to the victim, others began searching for the suspect.

Officers arrested Lakerrian Ruffin of Oxford. They also searched his home.

There they reportedly found a large quantity of drugs.

The victim had to be transferred to Regional One in Memphis, where he is in critical condition.

Ruffin was charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault.

His bond has been set at $250,000 but the Mississippi Department of Corrections has placed a hold on him.

The investigation is still open and more charges are possible.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X