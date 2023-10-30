PACCAR Lowndes County facility set for expansion, creating 100 jobs

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A large Lowndes County manufacturer is expanding and creating new jobs.

PACCAR is investing more than $209 million in two projects.

A total of 100 jobs are being created.

The company is expanding its existing manufacturing facility in Columbus by 50,000 square feet to add remanufacturing operations.

It is also adding ultra-clean engine operations at the location.

The Mississippi Development Authority, Lowndes County, Tennessee Valley Authority, and 4-County Electric Power Association are all providing assistance.

Construction is expected to begin in December. The jobs are slated to be filled by 2026.

