A Packed Crowd Comes Out To Pay Respect To Those Who Made The Ultimate Sacrifice

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- For Memorial Day this year, people all across the world are honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

During the 2020 Memorial Day Ceremony in Tupelo, a packed crowd came out to show their respects to the fallen heroes.

As taps were being played, many veterans stood rendering a salute, using the moment to reflect on those who came before them.

Many veterans in attendance say it’s their duty to give thanks to those who fought for the freedoms we have today.

“Our country is because of them and everything they’ve done, and everything they’ve sacrificed, it just makes the difference for everybody,” said Alex Farned, director of Tupelo Parks and Recreation.

“Not everybody is going to have the opportunity to serve, for whatever reason, but we can all live a life respectful of those that have served,” said Scott Burns, who served four years in the U.S. Marine Corps .

“Well it’s more than a duty, it’s imbued in me that I should give reference to those who gave their lives for our country,” said Colonel Carlyle “Smitty” Harris, who served 29 years in the Air Force and was a Prisoner of War for eight years.

Veterans from multiple branches of the military were on hand during the ceremony.

Colonel Kelly Mims, who also serves as the District one Circuit Court Judge, was the guest speaker for Monday’s program.

Mims has served three tours overseas with the Mississippi National Guard.