OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A 77-year-old inmate serving a life sentence for homicide/murder died at an Oxford hospital on Sunday.

Foul play was not suspected in Willie C. Booker’s death.

Booker’s body was sent for an autopsy to confirm his cause of death.

He was serving a life sentence at Parchman for a murder in Calhoun County. Booker had been in prison for more than 23 years.

Booker was sentenced in January of 1997.