Parents and children enjoy the Market Street Festival

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There was tons of fun for the kids in downtown Columbus.

There were many vendors and activities for the adults at the Market Street Festival.

There were also wonderful activities for the kids at the festival.

There were different activities like axe throwing, pony riding, jumpers, and much more.

For some parents, it was their first Market Street Festival, and for others, they’ve been coming since they were kids.

“I’ve been coming to Market Street since their age every single year,” Carson Wyers said. “I don’t think I miss but maybe one or two years. I’ve come my whole life and I want them to do the same thing and hopefully, it will be passed on, it’s a family thing for us all to come here together.”

“I grew up coming here as a kid and so now that I got kids I wanted them to share the same experience that I had growing up,” said Matthew Leach.

“The involvement of the community, the involvement of all the services in the community like the fire department and the police department and all of the local businesses has been above and beyond on what I’ve seen in my travels,” said Steven Mount. “Yes, they love it, it seems like every corner that you hit there is either a bouncy house, a game activity, or something they can play or win and it just keeps them involved. They have literally had a blast thus far.”

The Kids Corner was open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

