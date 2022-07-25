Parents are seeing a rise in prices as they go school shopping

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) -Summer vacation is winding down, and school is just around the corner, or already here in a couple of districts..

And parents doing back-to-school shopping are getting a little bit of sticker shock.

As school is approaching parents are grabbing school supplies for their children.

And those, like Pamela Barron, who are buying for multiple children say that the cost of the supplies is getting pricey.

“Clothes are expensive and they were wearing uniforms and now they are talking about wearing regular clothes so now that’s more expensive and it’s like with the economy everything has gotten so expensive now,” said Barron.

Katherine Cullen from the National Retail Federation says that over 50% of shoppers are seeing a rise in prices.

“Inflation is definitely top of mind for back-to-school and college shoppers this year, particularly in light of recent inflation numbers and we are hearing 68 percent of those shopping back to school say that they have noticed higher prices, particularly on clothing and accessories and school supplies,” said Cullen.

And Cullen says that some parents are having to make choices to take care of necessities.

“This year 38 percent say they are cutting back in other areas to cover the cost of items that they will need for the school year,” said Cullen.

And Barron agrees.

She says that sometimes it’s too much for one person to cover.

“Because it takes a lot now and it’s hard to pay your rent and if you didn’t have anyone else to help these single moms it’s rough now and I’m praying that God is going to bring something in this world that’s going to help us out because right now we need his help,” said Barron.

One thing that can help. This weekend is Mississippi’s Tax-Free holiday on certain clothes and school supplies.