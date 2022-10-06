Parents concerns grow after video shows children being scared at daycare

HAMILTON, Miss. (WCBI)- A viral video showing people scaring children at a North Mississippi daycare sparks parents’ outrage.

Lil’ Blessings Childcare and Learning Center made a post on Facebook stating those involved have been fired and the director has notified MSDH.

The WCBI newsroom talked with numerous concerned parents overnight Wednesday. Because it does involve kids, WCBI is not showing the video or faces at this time.

The video shows alleged daycare workers wearing Halloween masks and scaring the kids. WCBI has learned the video of the incident that occurred last month.

The children are visibly shaken up, crying, and screaming. One of the videos shows the alleged workers laughing about scaring them.

Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook confirmed with WCBI that his department is investigating.

This is a developing story.