Parents look for childcare options amid changing school calendar

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The new superintendent will be taking over the Columbus School District at the same time it switches over to a new academic calendar.

The growing acceptance of the modified calendar around the state is going to have parents looking for childcare options during the new intersession periods.

Now, that this school year is coming to an end, parents are looking ahead for not only summer camp options but for options to help during the intersession periods that will be coming in the new modified school schedule.

Jimmy Woodruff, the Executive Director of Columbus Downtown YMCA, said space is already limited.

“These camps we anticipate them filling up quickly, so it will be very important for parents to keep an eye on our social media or call,” said Woodruff.

Students will have remediation or enrichment during a shortened class day, leaving parents to find something and somewhere to fill the rest of their child’s day.

“A safe place for them to come for two weeks will be very similar to how our summer camps are designed,” said Woodruff.

Some facilities like Columbus Christian School will help transition their students who are moving up by offering services to currently enrolled students during intersession.

But they won’t be able to take on any new students due to limited space and limited staff.

However, Director Sylvia Collins believes that students and parents will adapt well to the new calendar like surrounding counties.

“More and more parents will take advantage of the extra week for intercession or enrichment or remediation. So in the long run, it is probably not going to affect too many children,” said Collins.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter