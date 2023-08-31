Park areas in West Point get much needed renovations

Parks in West Point are looking a little bit newer.

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Parks in West Point are getting a much-needed facelift.

The city received a grant for over $100,000 from Blue Cross Blue Shield to fund several renovations to area parks.

Through a grant from Blue Cross Blue Shield, and input from the community, Parks and Rec Director, Jarrod McDaniel said the city made a few net changes to Zuber Park.

“We said hey let’s convert them into something that may be used more than the tennis courts so they turned them into basketball courts and so far the response has been pretty great,” McDaniel said.

The city is expecting the renovations to draw even more people in.

“Zuber Park is located on Highway 45 there is a lot of traffic and a lot of traffic means a lot of eyeballs. You want your city to look good for visitors to come in and entice them to have some exercise and it just reflects good on your city,” McDaniel said.

Community Member McKinsey Walley said she believes the updates will benefit the community.

“I’m very glad the community decided to do that and I think that baseball is mainly played at that park. The only basketball court that was there was really bad so I am really glad that they redid that court so that there is more opportunity and play area for the people that are playing basketball there,” Walley said.

Even more renovations are on the way and they’re happening sooner than some may think.

“Right now we are going to renovate the two tennis courts that are used by our rec building by both high schools and USTA and we have some pickle ballers that like to come and play on it so it will really be used by the community a lot more than many of the features we have since we have two high schools and the community,” McDaniel said.

McDaniel and Walley said creating nice areas in the city will continue bringing people together.

Mayor Rod Bobo said the city is committed to making upgrades and enhancing the city.

Renovations for the tennis courts are expected to start in the next two weeks.

