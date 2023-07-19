Park improvements back on agenda for Columbus City Council

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Park improvements were back on the agenda for the Columbus City Council.

Last month, the council passed a resolution to borrow $3 million through a bond issuance to pay for improvements and renovations at the city’s parks, with most of the work focused on Propst Park.

Some in the city have been critical of the emphasis being placed on baseball fields in the park, and think the money should be used for a wider variety of recreation activities.

A petition began circulating in Columbus to call for a public vote on the matter.

The deadline for that petition was last night.

Council members also heard from the law firm assisting them with bond issues.

There was some debate over how many signatures were needed to force the referendum, and if emails in favor of the petition counted as signatures.

Mayor Keith Gaskin said even with the differences in opinion, Propst Park and the park system remain a top priority.

