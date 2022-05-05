Park Mobile begins in June and paid spots are now marked

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Drivers in Starkville have a few more weeks to enjoy free parking Downtown.

And the city is taking that time to better identify which areas will be pay-to-park come June.

City workers are painting the paid spaces green, and they have ordered larger signs to better mark those areas.

Park Mobile paid parking went into effect on University Drive from Montgomery Street to the Cotton District in March.

It was suspended in late April, due to some outdated wording in the city’s parking ordinance from 1993.

Tuesday, Aldermen amended that ordinance.

Park Mobile resumes operation on June 2nd.