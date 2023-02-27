Parkgate Pregnancy Clinic holds annual fundraising banquet

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – It was a night of uplifting stories of how a local nonprofit crisis pregnancy clinic has impacted many lives.

The Parkgate Pregnancy Clinic held its annual fundraising banquet at the Orchard Church in Tupelo. The guest speaker was Phil Robertson of “Duck Dynasty” and “Duck Commander.”

He encouraged supporters to stay focused on helping the nonprofit and its workers and volunteers as they provide services, free of charge, to women in crisis pregnancies.

Parkgate’s executive director said although Roe v. Wade has been overturned, crisis pregnancy centers still have a vital role to play in the lives of many women.

“Absolutely, in the post-Roe world, crisis pregnancy centers ask the question, are we doing what we need to do to support these women in crisis pregnancies, and we are still needed more than ever. We have seen more than 2,000 women this last year come through the doors at Parkgate, so definitely need to be there and ready for them as they come in the doors,” said Aundrea Powell, Executive Director of Parkgate Pregnancy Clinic.

Parkgate also has a program called “Empower” which teaches healthy decision-making, responsibility, and other traits to students in junior high through high school.

