Parks and non-essential businesses to remain open in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It will be business as usual in Starkville — for the most part.

In a special called meeting Tuesday morning, the Starkville Board of Aldermen decided to continue with Friday’s resolution to limit the number of people in retail stores to 10.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Mayor Lynn Spruill proposed a new resolution that would close all city parks and non-essential businesses that work closely with the public, like barbershops and hair and nail salons.

In and effort to further fight the spread of COVID-19, Spruill’s resolution would allow essential businesses like grocery stores, auto repair shops, and even some retail shops who provide curbside pickup to remain open.

The Board of Aldermen did not agree with Spruill’s resolution.

City leaders continue to ask citizens to follow the “rule of ten” and practice good hygiene.