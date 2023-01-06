Part of Frontage Road in Starkville to be closed for new gas line

STARKVILLE, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Next week, crews working for Atmos Energy will be working on a major line upgrade near Pinelake Church in Starkville – and that will mean drivers in the area Tuesday will have to plan a different route.

“We are installing a new gas main on Frontage Road in front of Pinelake Church,” said Robert Lesley, Manager for Public Affairs for Atmos Energy in Mississippi. “On Tuesday, January 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. we will be going under the Frontage Road near where it intersects with Abernathy Road, so motorists who normally travel in that area need to plan another route.”

Lesley adds that, while the project could take longer than the scheduled 4 hours, the road should not be closed for an extended period of time.

Atmos Energy would like to remind everyone that if they smell natural gas, leave the area immediately and then call 9-1-1 or Atmos Energy at 1-866-322-8667

