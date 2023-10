Part of Hillsdale Drive in Tupelo will be closed October 17

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A heads up for Tupelo drivers. Hillsdale Drive from East Main to Rachel streets will be closed for most of October 17.

Tupelo Water and Light will be installing a sewer tap from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

There will be a detour for drivers.

