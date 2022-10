Parts of Reform lost water pressure after pump went out

REFORM, Ala. (WCBI) – The loss of a pump is causing a loss of water pressure in Reform.

Reform Mayor Melody Davis posted on Facebook this afternoon that a pump went out at the pumping station near the elementary school.

The pump failure could cause a loss of water pressure, and in some cases water loss altogether for some customers.

Davis updated that the pump is back on.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter