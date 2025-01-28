Patchy freezing fog Tuesday AM, milder afternoon ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A string of milder days lies ahead with heavy rain potential moving in late Thursday into early Friday.

TUESDAY: Areas of dense fog will persist through mid-morning, and where temps are below freezing, some isolated slick spots are possible. Thereafter, temperatures will rebound into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees with a mostly sunny sky.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Patchy fog is possible again, but temperatures will stay above freezing.

WEDNESDAY: Expect a mix of sun & clouds with highs in the middle 60s – a really nice day!

THU/FRI: Clouds will continue increase Thursday as breezy southerly winds usher in additional moisture. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s despite increased cloud coverage. While a few showers are possible during the day, heavy rain and storms will push in after midnight into early Friday. We still don’t expect any big severe weather issues, but the system looks very dynamic, and we’ll be watching for any stronger winds able to make it to the surface. Heavy rain and storms should clear out Friday before lunch, leaving the rest of the day dry and mild.