Patients recognize Starkville nurses during Nurses Week 2020

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Nurses across the country are being recognized as part of Nurses Week. But this year the week falls as we’re in the middle of a public health crisis nation wide.

Simple thank yous are going much deeper than before.

“I think we all feel a little bit more appreciated. Of course we’re all little more tired than we have been in years past. But i mean we’re definitely getting pats on the back from our doctors and other employees we work with. We’re definitely feeling the love,” said Haile Hagler.

We may not all know the faces behind these masks, but if you use the Laird Family Clinic, these fine nurses are more like family. And due to the coronavirus they haven’t really been able to see the ones they’d call extended family.

“We’re missing lots of hugs. They come in, they still call so we can talk to some of them by telephone. Check on them daily or as often as we can. We get to see a few of them that are sick coming in, but we do miss our babies very much. Our patients here,” said Annette Windle.

But that isn’t stopping these nurses from providing critical care. Something Nurse McKenzie Love says wasn’t taught in school is tele-medicine. And for the first time, the clinic is having to use technology to connect with patients..all thanks to COVID-19.

“No. This is not anything we would have ever envisioned when we went to nursing school.We’re prepared for it now that we’ve got our feet wet and we’re taking the best care of our patients, but it’s not something I think anyone ever plans for,” said McKenzie Love.

“I think it’s best you still get your eyes and hands on your patients..not just via telephone.”

Even though some appointments have been behind a screen, patients have stepped up this week letting the nurses know their efforts aren’t unnoticed.

“We’ve had patients that have bring us lunches, snacks, and they’ll call and tell us how much they appreciate the hard work we’re doing for them. So of course that’s a huge pat on the back.”

It’s the little things like that, that help these four keep going. The love from those they care for and one other.

“Teamwork and your coworkers are the best. Leaning on other nurses is your best lifeline. We’re an 8 to 5 family for sure.”

The Starkville nurses also left an encouraging message to all the nurses out there. They are telling them to hang in there and just to work as a team.