Pattern Shift On The Way

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We have one more day with rain chances before we dry out and end the week with plenty of sunshine.

TUESDAY: Isolated showers and storms are possible today, mainly during the morning and early afternoon hours. Temperatures will be slightly cooler than yesterday, with highs in the mid-80’s.

WEDNESDAY: No rain! We’ll be sunny throughout the day, with highs in the mid-80’s. Winds will be breezy, with gusts up to 20 mph possible.

THURSDAY: Similar to Wednesday, with no rain chances and sunny conditions. High temperatures will again be in the mid-80’s.