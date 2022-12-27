Paula Drungole-Ellis continues role for 14th Chancery Court District

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Paula Drungole-Ellis’ swearing-in ceremony solidified her continued role as the Senior Judge for the 14th Chancery Court District.

The ceremony took place at the Oktibbeha County Courthouse.

Drungole-Ellis initially assumed the role in November 2018.

The 14th District Court serves Oktibbeha, Lowndes, Clay, Noxubee, Chickasaw, and Webster Counties.

