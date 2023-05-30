Paving contractor begins work on pothole path by Chick-fil-A

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Your next chicken sandwich run in Columbus could be a lot smoother.

A paving contractor began remilling and repaving the street that runs alongside Chick-fil-A.

The pothole-pocked privately owned portion of the street has been an obstacle course for drivers for years.

The owners of Magnolia Place Shopping Center, who also own that part of the street, hired a company to bring that portion up to city standards.

The City of Columbus is also negotiating with the company to take over the maintenance of the street.

The City will host an official road re-opening ceremony this Thursday.

