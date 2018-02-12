Paving The Way For The Chickasaw Tribe

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The City of Tupelo is helping to pave the way for the return of the Chickasaw Tribe to North Mississippi.

The city will spend $20,000 to help build a road to a proposed Heritage Center being built by the Chickasaw Inkana Foundation.

The site will be on 162 acres along the Natchez Trace Parkway, and will need to be accessible to commercial traffic, which is not allowed on the Parkway.

The Chickasaw Inkana Foundation was established in 2014 to preserve, protect, and interpret Chickasaw History in the tribe’s traditional homeland. It is headquartered in Tupelo.