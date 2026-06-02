Peach farmers and sellers impacted by freeze from early Spring

Peach farmers across the south are struggling to recover from a freeze from earlier this spring.

NORTHEAST MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – An early spring freeze has put a pause in peach sales for one local family.

For almost four decades, the Griffin Family has been in the peach-selling business — starting with their own orchard in the 80s.

“I’ve been on the peach stands since I was born, but really selling and helping out, this would’ve been my third year,” said Maple Griffin with Sarah’s Chilton County Peaches.

Since 1997, the family has sold Chilton County, Alabama Peaches.

They’re now known as Sarah’s Chilton County Peaches in communities in Columbus and Starkville.

And though it is not their first setback, sales look different this year for the family.

Due to freezing temperatures from March, the family said their normal peach growers from Alabama lost a huge chunk of their crop and that’s having a ripple effect on the workers.

“Obviously, we’re very disappointed. We love selling peaches, we love being on the stand, talking with everybody, so it’s a bummer that we won’t be able to do that as much. Also, it’s a huge financial burden for us and for other members of the family,” said Maple Griffin.

“We’re going miss the community and all the people that we get to meet on the peach stand, and the people that we get to help serve and were just going to miss that part of summer,” said Cider Griffin with Sarah’s Chilton County Peaches.

Cherry Creek Orchards in Pontotoc was also affected by the frost.

Owners said they lost their first variety of peaches — making them have fewer crops to sell.

“We lost quite a bit of peaches. It did not affect the blackberries, but it did affect strawberries some as well,” said Wiley Stark, co-owner of Cherry Creek Orchards.

Heavy rainfall has also affected workers picking some of their fruit.

However, the orchard said they planted extra crops like peas, squash, and tomatoes to make up for the lost sales from the peaches.

They also saved their other peach tree varieties that bloom later in season — by bringing the heat.

“We bought 550 round bells hay, and we lit them on fire about 2:00 in the morning to get the morning to get that smoke when that north wind was through, so that did help,” said Stark.

Both Cherry Creek and Sarah’s Chilton County Peaches thank their customers for their support.

Sarah’s Chilton County Peaches hopes to sell other crops like plums and sunflowers soon and, if possible, peaches, later this summer.

“We want to be able to supply the really good quality peaches that everybody loves and enjoy,” said Maple.

Cherry Creek has been open since 2010.

You can follow Cherry Creek Orchards’ and Sarah’s Chilton County Peaches‘ Facebook pages for more information on their sales.

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