Pearl River Resort names new CEO, CFO

CHOCTAW, Miss. (WCBI) – There are changes coming to the Pearl River Resort, but not to worry, they won’t be affecting your gaming experience.

The Choctaw Resort Development Enterprise announced some changes in top leadership roles today.

Timothy Hill has been named Interim President and CEO of Pearl River Resort.

Hill has more than 40 years of experience in the gaming industry and has played key roles at Pearl River and other major casinos.

Hill replaces former CEO Sonny Johnson.

The company will also have a new Chief Financial Officer.

Connie Deon has been appointed Acting CFO, replacing outgoing CFO Patrick Fox.

Deon holds degrees from Ole Miss and Mississippi State and has nearly 30 years of finance experience in the gaming and hospitality industry, including stints as Executive Director of Finance and Financial Controller at Pearl River Resort.

