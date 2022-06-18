People in the Golden Triangle come together for the Juneteenth weekend

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Juneteenth celebrations took place all over the Golden Triangle this weekend.

From the park to the parade routes, we were not short of festivities.

People showed their Juneteenth spirit for the historical holiday in Columbus.

It all started with a parade on Main Street in Columbus and continued at Sim Scott park with vendors and people ready to eat what was cooking.

Vendors like Dougie Hughes say it’s not just about working and making money but it’s about being united.

“It’s special to be a part of this event not only because of the history behind it but because it’s an opportunity to come out here and have fun and not be in the house on this holiday and have a good time. And come out and get a snowcone cause it’s hot,” said Hughes.

Others like Christopher Mayberry, owner of Mayberry eatery say he is shocked by the number of people out and about.

“I was amazed by the turnout and the great event and the way it’s set up,” said Mayberry.

And Mayberry says he is also thankful for this day in history.

“It’s our independence day and we are a black-owned company and we started from the ground up and we’ve funded all of everything that we are doing on our own. myself, my wife, and my family,” said Mayberry.

And there’s something that makes the Juneteenth celebration, particularly special Dougie Hughes.

“The Music. The partying. The people who out here dancing. It’s all a good vibe and we are just having fun. When night time comes that is when all the fun times happen,” said Hughes.

The event will continue with a concert starting at 5 o’clock.