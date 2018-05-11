Some people to be removed from Mississippi sex offender list

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – About 30 people will be removed from Mississippi’s sex offender list after the state agreed that people convicted under a Louisiana law no longer have to register.

However, the legal challenge continues for people registered because of convictions under Mississippi’s own statute banning consensual oral and anal sex.

Only one plaintiff remains in the case, but lawyer Ghita Schwarz said he should be removed because the U.S. Supreme Court struck down state laws banning same-sex intercourse in 2003. Schwarz says about 30 people remain on Mississippi’s registry because of such convictions.

U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves signed the partial settlement order Thursday. It applies to people convicted in Louisiana for taking money for oral or anal sex. In 2013, a federal judge ordered people to be removed from Louisiana’s registry.

