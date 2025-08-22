Perfect Summer Friday

Charlie Goldstein,

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Great weather is coming with our cool down still on track. You’ll want to get up early and sit on the porch in the mornings next week!

Screenshot 2025 08 22 040637

TODAY: Great weather. Still hot, but a nice dry and cooler breeze from the north at times. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and plenty of sun. Dry! Great weather for any evening plans, like a dinner out or going to see the Party Animals at The Dude.

TOMORROW: Rogue shower or storm possible, but the rest of us dry and sunny with high temps in the lower 90s.

Screenshot 2025 08 22 040645

NEXT WEEK: Dry air will funnel in quick, our dew points will drop 15-20+ degrees after the front! Cooler high temps will take a day or two to settle in but it will feel NICE as soon as Monday morning!

Categories: Featured, Featured Weather, Local News, Weather
Tags: , , ,

This content provided by:

Related