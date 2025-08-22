Perfect Summer Friday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Great weather is coming with our cool down still on track. You’ll want to get up early and sit on the porch in the mornings next week!

TODAY: Great weather. Still hot, but a nice dry and cooler breeze from the north at times. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and plenty of sun. Dry! Great weather for any evening plans, like a dinner out or going to see the Party Animals at The Dude.

TOMORROW: Rogue shower or storm possible, but the rest of us dry and sunny with high temps in the lower 90s.

NEXT WEEK: Dry air will funnel in quick, our dew points will drop 15-20+ degrees after the front! Cooler high temps will take a day or two to settle in but it will feel NICE as soon as Monday morning!