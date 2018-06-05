Philly mayor calls Trump a “tyrant” after White House snubs Eagles

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney called President Trump a “tyrant” who “is trying to turn this country into a dictatorship.” The mayor made the comments on CBSN on Tuesday morning after the White House disinvited the Philadelphia Eagles from a celebration for the team’s Super Bowl victory.

“Cities need to stand up in this country, and many mayors have stood up in this country against this tyrant,” Kenney said. “He is trying to turn this country into a dictatorship by ignoring the courts and by saying and doing what he wants, by ignoring the Department of Justice … and in the end this will all come to a conclusion, and it won’t be a good ending for him.”

Kenney said the president “allies himself with strongmen around the world” and seemed to be “more comfortable” with Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

This is a developing story and will be updated.