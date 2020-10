PICKENS COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – A Pickens County man is indicted on several sex crimes.

44-year-old James Wilson is now charged with rape, sexual abuse, and sodomy all in the second degree.

- Advertisement -

According to court documents, Wilson is accused of having sexual relations with a person that is “mentally incapacitated.”

Wilson was given a 100,000 dollar bond.

He remains in the Pickens County jail.

Wilson’s mugshot was not available Friday, October 9th.