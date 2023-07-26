Pickens County native overcomes barrier to play golf at MUW

Caleb Jennings felt that he had the skills to play college golf and the drive, but he needed the opportunity to showcase his talents.

REFORM, Ala. (WCBI) – For most college athletes, the journey begins by excelling on their high school team and moving up to the next level, but a golfing commit at Mississippi University for Women had to find a different route.

The Pickens County native couldn’t play on his high school Golf team, not because he wasn’t good enough, but because there wasn’t one.

What started as a pastime with friends and family turned into something much bigger.

“Way back when my dad used to be the vice president up here,” Jennings said. “We had a dairy farm. Daddy would milk cows, and then come play golf up here and then go back and milk cows. That was our schedule, play golf and milk cows.”

Golf became more prominent in his life, and his love for the game grew.

“Golf was mostly a hobby, but I’ve always been a member up at [Knolls Country Club],” Jennings said. “I played baseball and football at Gordo. High school golf just wasn’t an opportunity.”

He decided in the ninth grade that he wanted to take his talents to the next level. Jennings entered himself in tournaments and used recruiting apps to get recognized.

“Obviously Mom and Dad supported me in whatever I did, but Jacoby Plowman, he really helped me learn the mental part, technique, and get better at the game,” Jennings said.

Jacoby Plowman was someone Jennings always looked up to.

“To see a young person with the drive that he’s had, playing baseball and football and then earning a scholarship to play golf is truly amazing,” Plowman said. “Golf’s a sport that if you don’t practice and play, your game can go backward in a hurry. Just the dedication and maturity he’s shown as a young person is truly amazing.”

What Jennings has done is proof that you can get anything you want out of life if you work at it.

“His future in golf is as far as he wants to take it,” Plowman said. “He has the talent, he has the ability. I would like to see him take it to the next level even after college if that’s what he wanted to do because he certainly has the talent and ability.”

“Always bet on yourself,” Jennings said. “You never know who might be around or who’s watching. Just always be confident and always bet on yourself.”

Jennings says that he is thankful for this opportunity and eventually he would like to take his talents to the D1 level.

