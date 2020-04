Pickens County reported its first death in the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday.

The west Alabama county has reported 43 confirmed coronavirus cases. Lamar County has reported nine cases.

More than 5,400 Alabamians have tested positive for COVID-19.

At least 178 people across the state have died.

730 are hospitalized.

The Alabama Department of Health is reporting that more than 48,000 people have been tested for the virus.